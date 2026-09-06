/Delhi Building Collapse | 2 Dead, Six Rescued as Teams Race to Save Trapped Students

Two people have died after a five-storey building used as a boys’ PG accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Around 40–50 people are feared trapped under the rubble, according to local reports, while rescue agencies continue their operation. Six people have been rescued so far, according to authorities. The building had a basement and five upper floors and was reportedly around 40–50 years old. Repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed, raising questions about whether the work contributed to the disaster. Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD and Civil Defence have been deployed at the site. Rescue personnel are removing debris and searching for students and workers who may still be trapped.