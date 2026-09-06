/Delhi Building Collapse | 1 Dead, 10 Rescued As Students Remain Trapped In Satya Niketan

A five-storey building used as a boys’ PG accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, on Sunday afternoon, triggering a massive search and rescue operation. One person has been confirmed dead, while several others are feared trapped beneath the rubble. Around 10 people have reportedly been rescued and taken for medical treatment, while NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA and other emergency teams continue searching the debris. Officials have yet to establish the exact number of people who were inside the building when it collapsed. The building, identified in reports as Hostel Daze, was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. Police said repair work was underway in the basement when the collapse occurred. A nearby building was also evacuated as a precaution.