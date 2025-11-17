LOGIN
Delhi Blast: A Suspect Arrested by NIA Was Reportedly Planning Drone Attack

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 23:08 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 23:08 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspect in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast. Authorities revealed that the individual was reportedly planning a drone attack.

