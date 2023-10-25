Defections in Congress, BJP before 2023 state assembly polls

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
After the declaration of candidate lists, both BJP and Congress are facing dissidence from those who failed to make the cut. The situation is same in all the poll-bound states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya And Mizoram, although the intensity varies. But why is ticket allocation such a problematic task before every election?

