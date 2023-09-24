Decoding well Fargo's transformation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Wells Fargo has spent three years and nearly a billion dollars preparing for offensive play in the lucrative but fiercely contested field of wealth management on Wall Street. Barry Sommers, who is in charge of Wells Fargo's wealth and investment management division, said that the company is actively attempting to recruit hundreds of independent advisors to join its platform. Wells Fargo's standalone service has quickly become the bank's most successful wealth channel.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos