Decoding Vedanta's demerger plan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta limited has announced plans to overhaul its sprawling conglomerate in a bid to reduce a multibillion dollar debt load. The company said in a statement that the Vedanta board has approved a plan to separate the business into six listed companies: aluminum, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous, base metals and Vedanta limited.

