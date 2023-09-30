Decoding the first shutdown in the US

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Will the US Government shut down on October 1 if the congress fails to pass federal spending bills? That is the question on everyone's mind. But shutdown is not a new phenomena for the federal government. In fact, it has shut down at least 14 times since 1981.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos