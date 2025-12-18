/Death In The Air: Polluted India Breathes Poison

Delhi’s AQI remains in the very poor category, with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant. As the government enforces a ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule and GRAP restrictions continue, questions grow over delayed action and weak enforcement. The crisis is no longer limited to the capital. Hill stations like Srinagar and Dehradun are also reporting poor air quality, raising fears that India’s clean-air zones are disappearing. The issue is supposed to be discussed in the Parliament, with a heated debate expected as public anger mounts and the Supreme Court once again plays the role of enforcer.