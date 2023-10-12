Dear Zindagi, Drishyam & Dil Chahta Hai: What do these films have in common?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
If there's one thing that runs in every Indian's blood, that's Bollywood and if there's one destination that Bollywood loves, that's Goa. Be it the Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi' or the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Dil Chahta Hai', Goa has been a favourite among the movie-makers. WION's Rahesha Sehgal takes you through some of the locations where famous Bollywood movies have been shot. Take a look.

