De-dollarisation: RBI urges lenders to use Rupee or Dirham in trade with the UAE

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
India and UAE are taking de-dollarisation seriously. India's central bank RBI is nudging local banks. To settle trade between the UAE and India using either the dirham or the Indian rupee.

