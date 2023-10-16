Daniel Noboa Ecuador's 'Banana Heir' is the new President

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
After defeating socialist Luisa Gonzalez, a supporter of exiled former president Rafael Correa, Daniel Noboa, heir to a banana business, will serve as Ecuador's next leader. As ballots from Sunday's election were being tabulated, the 35-year-old Noboa addressed his supporters and said, "From tomorrow, Daniel Noboa starts work as your new president."

