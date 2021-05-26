Cyclone Yaas hits India's East coast, likely to move Northwestwards

May 26, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A severe cyclonic storm made landfall in the Indian state Odisha. This is the second cyclonic storm that the country is witnessing in the span of few weeks. Cyclone Yass intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' after pounding the coast of Odisha.
