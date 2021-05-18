Cyclone Tauktae: 127 missing after vessel sinks off Mumbai's coast

May 18, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Some 127 people were missing Tuesday after a vessel adrift off Mumbai's coast sank during Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy said as two ships and helicopters were deployed to assist in the search.
