/Cyclone Gezani Kills 36 in Madagascar | National Disaster Declared

Cyclone Gezani has claimed 36 lives in Madagascar, prompting authorities to declare a national disaster. Heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding have devastated communities, destroyed homes, and disrupted essential services. This video covers the impact of the cyclone, emergency response efforts, and humanitarian measures being deployed to aid affected populations. Officials are mobilizing resources for rescue operations, relief distribution, and rebuilding efforts as Madagascar grapples with the aftermath of this deadly storm.