At least three people died in rain-related incidents as Cyclone Fengal passed through South India. The Cyclone hit the Indian Mainland between North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry late on Saturday. Cyclone Fengal, a slow-moving system that remained stationary over the Puducherry-Villupuram region for more than 24 hours, caused widespread destruction across Tamil Nadu. The cyclone's prolonged presence has severely impacted infrastructure and livelihoods in the affected regions. Watch to Know more details!