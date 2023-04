The price of crude oil dropped by more than $1 a barrel as traders booked profits after benchmarks reached multi-month highs the previous session and an OPEC report fueled concerns about summer demand. Only the second time this month did the global benchmark Brent crude finish lower, down $1.24 or 1.4% to settle at $86.09 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices fell $1.10, or 1.3%, to $82.16 per barrel at the market close.