Critically Speaking: Is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' worth the hype?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after four long years in director Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. A remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', the film has Khan playing a slow-witted man whose life is anything but ordinary. Recounting some of the most important chapters of Indian history, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' manages to create its own individuality despite being a remake. The film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering a restraint performance as Rupa D'Souza, Laal's childhood sweetheart. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film also has Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Should you be watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Watch this video to know more.