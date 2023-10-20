Cricket World Cup 2023: Kohli closes in on Tendulkar's all-time ODI record

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Virat Kohli is just one short of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of ODI hundreds. Kohli scored his 48th hundred and produced another masterclass as India chased down a target of 257 runs against Bangladesh with ease at the ICC ODI World Cup. This was Kohli's maiden ton in a World Cup chase. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore decodes Kohli's staggering numbers with Wion Sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos