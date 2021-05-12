Covid-19 variant first detected in India, found in 44 countries: WHO

May 12, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The World Health Organization (WHO) informed on May 12, 2021 that the COVID-19 variant -B.1.617 that was first found in India in October 2020 has been detected in sequences uploaded from 44 countries in all six WHO regions.
