/Couples Tie The Knot At Iconic Landmarks During Cultural Denmark Festival

Fifty couples from across the globe tied the knot at iconic cultural landmarks across Denmark in September during the annual Golden Days Festival. The theme for this year's festival was "love" and incorporated ten venues including Scandinavia’s largest castle, Frederiksborg Castle and a reconstructed Viking ship. Wedding ceremonies also took place at the contemporary arts centre Nikolaj Kunsthal, the Danish Design Museum and the Rudolph Tegners Museum and Statue Park. At the Viking Ship Museum Marianne Willert and Lind Madsen were one of five couples to be married aboard The Sea Stallion, the world’s longest reconstructed Viking ship.