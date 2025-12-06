LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Cosmic maps expose universe's hidden giant

Cosmic maps expose universe's hidden giant

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 23:49 IST
Cosmic maps expose universe's hidden giant
Scientists have discovered one of our universe's largest spinning structures. It's a 50-million-light-year-long thread in the cosmic web.

Trending Topics

trending videos