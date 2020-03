The deadly coronavirus, which has spread to more than 70 countries, is wreaking havoc globally, killing over 3,000 people and infecting almost 90,000 people since first detected in China in December last year. In India coronavirus has resurfaced and so far there are six confirmed cases nationwide, one in New Delhi, One in Telangana and one in Jaipur. Three cases had been cure last month and in total there are 13 suspected cases. Watch report: