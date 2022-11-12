COP27 summit: US President Joe Biden says 'on track to meet emission target'

Nov 12, 2022
The two-week COP27 summit is at its half-day mark and in the latest the US President Joe Biden pledged that his country was on track to cut down its carbon emissions. He also urged all of the nations to increase their efforts for the cause.
