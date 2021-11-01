COP26 summit: 'We do not want dreaded death sentence,' says Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley

Nov 01, 2021, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
'The pandemic has taught us that national solutions to the global problems do not work, we come to Glasgow with global ambition to save our people and planet, but we now find gaps,' says prime minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados.
Read in App