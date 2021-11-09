COP26 Summit: Former US President Obama lauds 2015 Paris agreement, slams Trump

Nov 09, 2021, 08:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Speaking in Glasglow at COP26 Climate Summit, Former US President Barack Obama called on young people to "stay angry" in the fight against climate change. He took a dig at Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris accord & lauded the 2015 agreement.
Read in App