With international artists like Coldplay, Bryan Adams, and Diljit Dosanjh now performing in major cities across the country, India is rapidly becoming a major hotspot for music lovers and tourists alike. Concert tourism is not only transforming how people experience destinations but is also driving a new wave of both domestic and international travel. We’ll explore why India is quickly becoming a key player in the global live entertainment industry. Next, we turn our focus to India’s growing infrastructure with the upcoming launch of the Vande Bharat Express in the Kashmir Valley. This revolutionary train promises to enhance connectivity and boost the region’s tourism and economic growth. The vibrant and colourful celebrations of the Chinese New Year have just begun. Celebrated by millions worldwide, this festival marks the start of the lunar new year with spectacular parades, cultural performances, and traditional family gatherings. France has reaffirmed its position as the world's #1 tourist destination in 2024, attracting over 100 million visitors. From iconic landmarks to unforgettable cultural experiences, France continues to be a magnet for travellers.