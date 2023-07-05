'Cocaine' discovered in White House by Secret Service agents, evacuations follow | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David. The secret service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the west wing, and law enforcement officials say that the initial test showed the substance was cocaine. Secret Service Agents were doing routine rounds when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular west wing office.