Cocaine at White House: Cameras, visitor logs searched by Secret Service

80-year-old Joe Biden has been dogged by salacious reporting over his son Hunter's troubled private life. The trained lawyer's battle with severe drug addiction has been well-documented. The cocaine revelation immediately sparked unsubstantiated speculation in right-wing circles that the recovering drug user was somehow responsible. Trump himself jumped on the bandwagon with a typically rambling, insult-laden message. The former President said - does anybody really believe the Cocaine is for the use by anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden? Republican leader Ron DeSantis, long viewed as the most viable challenger to twice-impeached president Donald Trump, also hit out. The Florida Governor told outkick host Tomi Lahren - a lot of us have believed, Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts.