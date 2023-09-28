Clean-up after flash floods wreak havoc in Mexico

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
At least eight died and three were injured after a river in the western Mexican state of Jalisco burst its banks following unusually heavy rains. Two others went missing as heavy rain turned a mountain stream into a deluge of muddy water, sweeping away several villagers.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos