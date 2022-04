It is a night of champions in European football with English champions Manchester City hosting Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. It is a clash of footballing ideologies as well with Pep Guardiola and Deigo Simeone both having their distinct coaching styles. The Champions League remains the holy grail for the two sides and both teams are expected to play to their strengths this evening. WION's football pundit Matt Holland tells previews the game with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.