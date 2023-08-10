Citroën C3 Aircross Review: is the SUV good enough to worry Kia Carens & Maruti XL6?

Citroën has had a mediocre run in the Indian market so far, but with the C3 Aircross, which is potentially its most important model yet, the French carmaker hopes to bring in the numbers. While this 4.3-metre-long crossover offers good visual appeal, does it have the overall edge to make a mark in the hyper competitive midsize crossover segment? And, with five- and seven-seater versions on offer, can it take on established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens? We find out.