Christmas celebrations light up Vatican as 25-metre tree and nativity scene unveiled

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 17:19 IST
The Vatican marked the start of Christmas celebrations with the unveiling of a towering 25-metre Christmas tree and a life-size Nativity scene from Italy’s Campania region at St. Peter’s Square.

