Chip maker arm files for listing in the US

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Softbank-owned chip maker arm has filed for an initial public offering or IPO in the united states. Reports suggest that this much-anticipated IPO could end up being the biggest this year. The public offering is estimated to be $10 billion. This makes it the biggest IPO in the US since October 2021, when EV maker Rivian automotive's $13.7 billion IPO hit the market.

