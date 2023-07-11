Chinese President Xi calls for greater legislative cooperation with Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
China's and Russia's diplomacy has gotten off to another solid start. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a variety of fields of legislative collaboration between the two countries. The president made these remarks during the Upper House Speaker of the Russian Federation Council's visit to Beijing, where she emphasised the importance of both nations working together to maintain a strong and stable development momentum.

