Chinese hackers strike the US again

As per a WSJ report, Beijing-based hackers gained access to the email account of the US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. State Department says that the investigation is going on. The account of Daniel Kritenbrink, who is the assistant secretary of state for East Asia was also hacked earlier. With this, Burns and Kritenbrink join US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as the publicly named victims of espionage from China. Raimondo's account was targeted weeks before Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June. This in turn has thrown Microsoft’s security practices under scrutiny. The federal government uses the tech giant's software for its e-mail. Microsoft last week said that Chinese hackers misappropriated one of its digital keys and used a flaw in its code to steal emails from US Government agencies and other clients.