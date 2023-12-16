LIVE TV

Chinese AI Mogul Tang Xiaou'ou dies at 55

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Tang Xiao’ou, the billionaire founder of Hong Kong-listed Chinese artificial intelligence giant SenseTime, died late on Friday, the company said in a statement on Saturday. He was 55 years old.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos