videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Chinese AI Mogul Tang Xiaou'ou dies at 55
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 16, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Tang Xiao’ou, the billionaire founder of Hong Kong-listed Chinese artificial intelligence giant SenseTime, died late on Friday, the company said in a statement on Saturday. He was 55 years old.
trending now
AI powered campaigns debut in US politics
Chinese AI Mogul Tang Xiaou'ou dies at 55
Houthi Red Sea attacks: Iran warns against proposed US-backed Red Sea force
Houthis spark a Shipping Crisis in Red Sea as Maersk suspends ops amidst Gaza War
Houthi Red Sea attacks: Attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen hit two ships
recommended videos
America family celebrates 'Swift' themed Christmas
Vish Dhamija shares how Delhi is more developed than London
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army bears full responsibility
Israel-Hamas war: IDF mistake kills three hostages in Gaza
Gravitas Plus: Remembering Bangladesh Liberation War: How India helped its neighbour
recommended videos
America family celebrates 'Swift' themed Christmas
Vish Dhamija shares how Delhi is more developed than London
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army bears full responsibility
Israel-Hamas war: IDF mistake kills three hostages in Gaza