LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China uncovers another 1,000-tonne gold find, third major gold strike boosts forecasts

China uncovers another 1,000-tonne gold find, third major gold strike boosts forecasts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:53 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:53 IST
China uncovers another 1,000-tonne gold find, third major gold strike boosts forecasts
China's Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the discovery of the country's first ultra-large deposit containing over 1,000 tonnes of gold.

Trending Topics

trending videos