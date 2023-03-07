China sets GDP target of ‘around 5%’ for 2023, India's Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.4%

China set a growth target of “around 5%” for 2023, according to Premier Li Keqiang’s government work report released Sunday. India's GDP growth slowed to 4.4% between October to December 2022 quarter from 6.3% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022-23 as per the National Statistical Office (NSO), which retained its full year growth estimate for the economy at 7%, despite revising 2021-22 GDP rise higher to 9.1% from 8.7% earlier reckoned.