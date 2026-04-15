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China-Philippines Tensions: Philippines Accuses China Of Using Cyanide In South China Sea

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 IST
The Philippines has accused China of using cyanide in the South China Sea atoll, a claim Beijing has dismissed as a 'stunt.' Watch the full video to know more on this!

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