China miffed over Shinzo Abe's comments on Taiwan, summons Japanese envoy

Dec 02, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that "a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance". Responding to it, China has now summoned the Japanese ambassador over Abe's comments.
