China lodges complaint over German FM's remarks on President Xi Jinping

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
China reacted angrily to the German foreign minister's Monday characterization of President Xi Jinping as a "dictator," calling the remark "an open political provocation" and "extremely absurd." Beijing is Berlin's main trading partner, but after months of internal debate about its policy, Germany released a new document in July to counter a more "assertive" China.

