China has over 100 secret police stations in 53 countries | Explained

According to a report by the Spanish organisation safeguard defenders, 54 secret Chinese police stations were reported in 2021. A year later, in December 2022, reportedly 48 more stations emerged. After they were exposed in Netherlands & Spain last year, around 13 countries began probing the matter. US officials have arrested two New York residents. For allegedly helping establish a secret Chinese police station in Manhattan's Chinatown. This is the first time such a police case has been filed and an action has been taken by the US.