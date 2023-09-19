China: Big revelations by American Publication in former FM Qin Gang's case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Recent developments include the Communist Party's probe into former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang amid claims that he had an extramarital affair while serving as China's ambassador to the United States. In light of its rivalry with the United States, China has stepped up efforts to protect national security, as seen by the inquiry.

