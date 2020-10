Chilean Pedro Campos hatched a plan to bake and sell homemade sourdough bread to neighbors after riots in Santiago last year shuttered the restaurant where he worked and the coronavirus pandemic left many shops closed. Business is now booming. Campos is not alone in reinventing himself. More than 2 million Chileans have lost their jobs in the past year, the result of a one-two punch from the mass protests in 2019 and the pandemic this year.