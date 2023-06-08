Child privacy violation costs Microsoft $20 million

Microsoft will pay 20 million dollars to settle charges by the US Trade Commission that it illegally collected personal data from children without parents consent the US Federal Trade Commission said that the company violated the US children's online privacy protection act by collecting personal information from children who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents consent and by retaining children's personal information US Law requires online services and websites directed towards children under 13 to notify their parents about collecting and using personal information.