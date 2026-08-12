/Cheap, Fast, Successful: Why NASA Wants Isro on the Moon | GRAVITAS

The next era of lunar exploration could see NASA and ISRO working more closely as the United States looks to expand its presence on the Moon. NASA wants future lunar exploration to become bigger, faster and more cost-efficient, with ambitious plans for a sustained human presence and a potential base on the Moon. India’s space agency ISRO could play an important role in this new phase of lunar exploration. India has already demonstrated its growing capabilities in lunar missions, making ISRO an increasingly important partner in international space exploration. From cost-effective technology to successful lunar missions, India’s space programme has attracted global attention. The potential NASA-ISRO partnership could open a new chapter in the race to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon.