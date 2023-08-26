Chandrayaan-3: India become the first country to land on lunar south pole

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
On August 23, India's #Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon. India is the first country to have landed on the lunar south pole. @VikramChandra tells you how India managed to do what others could not, and what the success of Chandrayaan-3 means for India's space economy.

