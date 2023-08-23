Chandrayaan-3: Cyril Ramaphosa wishes PM Modi 'good luck' as India countdowns for its moon mission

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated PM Modi and wished him luck, saying, 'We would like to congratulate India, when we are particularly talking about space, in a few hours from now, India's space craft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon.'

