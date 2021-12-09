CG Group: Maker of Wai Wai noodles to expand global footprint

Dec 09, 2021, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Many Indian companies are going global in a big way by acquiring companies overseas, it is to diversify and expand in their own business, one such company is CG Foods that have acquired Gallina Blanca's Russia and CIS businesses.
