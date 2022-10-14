Capitol Riots Probe: US House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump

Published: Oct 14, 2022, 08:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.
